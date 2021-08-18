Cancel
Video Games

NVIDIA: 80% Of Q2 Ampere Shipments Were To Gamers, Confident In Arm Deal Success

By Ramish Zafar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChip designer NVIDIA Corporation posted its earnings results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022 today. The company reported $6.5 billion in revenue, slightly surpassing the upper-end of its guidance at the end of the previous quarter, where NVIDIA had estimated revenue to stand at $6.43 billion during the second quarter. Growth during Q2 was fuelled by NVIDIA's gaming and data center segments, with the pair growing 11% and 16% sequentially. The company's financial chief, Ms. Colette Kress, attributed the revenue growth in gaming to higher sales of her company's graphics cards and console processors and the growth in data center to NVIDIA's Ampere architecture achieving higher penetration into segments such as inference.

