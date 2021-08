Remi Cavagna has signed a two-year contract extension at Deceuninck-QuickStep, with the Frenchman now tied to the Belgian squad until the end of 2023. The 26-year-old has been with Patrick Lefevere’s team since moving into the WorldTour at the start of 2017 and has enjoyed consistent success, with stage wins at the 2019 Vuelta a España and Tour of California, as in this year’s editions of the Tour de Romandie and the Tour de Pologne. He also won the French national road race title earlier this year.