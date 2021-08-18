Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Taliban fighters fire on protesters

Posted by 
Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfFDr_0bVfotUr00

Taliban fighters killed at least three Afghan protesters in Jalalabad on Wednesday, fueling doubt that the militant group will live up to statements officials made the day before that promised tolerance and more moderate policies than the group’s previous actions and reputation would suggest.

Taliban fighters fired on Jalalabad residents, killing three and injuring over ten people when they attempted to raise Afghanistan’s national flag after lowering the Taliban banner, according to media reports.

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group would honor women’s rights and would not seek revenge on those who cooperated with Afghan government or foreign forces. The promises gave some hope to observers that the country would not return to the oppressive rule imposed by the ultraconservative Islamic group before a U.S. invasion drove its leaders out of power.

The Taliban has set up checkpoints around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, and its guards have fired shots in the air to control frantic crowds trying to push their way into the airport perimeter for evacuation. Only the “rare” person would have the right documentation to get by the guards, according to the Associated Press.

Within the past 24 hours, 18 C-17s left Kabul carrying about 2,000 people, 325 of them American citizens. The remainder were Afghans and “some NATO personnel,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing. He said 4,500 U.S. troops are at the airport to maintain security and assist in the evacuation.

Thousands of Afghan citizens, including many who helped the U.S. during the almost 20-year Afghanistan conflict, are trying to flee the country.

About 11,000 self-identified U.S. citizens remain in Afghanistan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday at a press briefing.

Republican

Biden to blame

  • From the beginning of the chaos in Kabul, I’ve said it was predictable,” U.S. military veteran Rep Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tweeted. “It appears the Intelligence Community agreed, but was ignored. …”

Democrat

Evacuate all in danger

  • “As we evacuate U.S. personnel, we have an obligation to our Afghan partners, allies and women in serious danger,” U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said.


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping our world.

Comments / 0

Knowhere News

Knowhere News

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories. We use a combination of artificial intelligence-based tools and traditional reporting to discover, write, edit, fact-check, publish, and distribute daily newsletters to our readers. At present we publish two daily newsletters: The Brief is our global newsletter covering US-centric and global stories; The TC Brief is our first hyperlocal newsletter covering stories in the Treasure Coast region of Florida.

 https://knowherenews.com/us
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Veteran#Kabul#Protest Riot#Islamic#The Associated Press#American#Afghans#Nato#Pentagon#White House#Republican#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘We Had To Intervene And Scream’ CNN Reporter Says Two Taliban Fighters Tried To ‘Pistol Whip’ Producer Recording Video

A CNN reporter in Kabul, Afghanistan, said Taliban fighters attempted to attack her crew after they saw a producer filming the scene with his phone. “Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol whip [the producer],” CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward said during an interview Wednesday. “We had to intervene and scream.”
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Two Colorado Springs women stranded in Afghanistan after Taliban seizes control of Kabul

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Colorado Springs women are stranded in Afghanistan amid a major crisis after the Taliban seized control of the capital city of Kabul. The Taliban seizure of the government comes nearly two decades after the Islamic extremist group was forced out by US troops. A recent graduate of Coronado High The post Two Colorado Springs women stranded in Afghanistan after Taliban seizes control of Kabul appeared first on KRDO.
Politicsfloridianpress.com

CNN Reporter Quickly Adjusts to Taliban Rule

As the U.S. hastily pulls out of Afghanistan, and as the terrorist Taliban—who have killed thousands of U.S. soldiers takes control of the country—progressive media outlets and correspondents appear to be reveling in the human rights debacle that is unfolding before our very eyes. Here is CNN Reporter Clarissa Ward posing with the Taliban on the streets of Kabul.
Foreign Policywhdh.com

US reaches out to Russia, China on Afghan chaos

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is reaching out to top rivals Russia and China as the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate amid a scramble to evacuate Americans, other foreigners and at-risk Afghans from the Kabul airport. The outreach also comes amid concerns that either or both Moscow and Beijing...
MilitaryValley News

U.S. Troops shot at, return fire at Kabul Airport and kill ‘armed individuals,’ Pentagon says, president addresses the nation

American soldiers deployed at the Kabul airport have been shot at and were forced to return fire, killing two, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday, April 16. The news of the attacks came shortly before President Joe Biden addressed the nation regarding his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan and the subsequent collapse of the Afghan government. A defiant Biden said that he was faced with a choice between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw U.S. troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan for a “third decade” of war. President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, in Washington. (AP Ph.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Politicsraventribune.com

Russia praises the Taliban and at the same time equips itself

AAfter the Taliban captured Kabul, other countries hastily closed their embassies and wanted to expel all personnel from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Russia is different: its ambassador will talk to representatives of the Taliban, which controls the area around the embassy, ​​about the security of the mission, said Samir Kapulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, on Monday. Echo Muskie is visible on the radio station. The Russian embassy in Kabul will continue to work, but will have to take about a hundred staff out of the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy