Taliban fighters fire on protesters

Taliban fighters killed at least three Afghan protesters in Jalalabad on Wednesday, fueling doubt that the militant group will live up to statements officials made the day before that promised tolerance and more moderate policies than the group’s previous actions and reputation would suggest.

Taliban fighters fired on Jalalabad residents, killing three and injuring over ten people when they attempted to raise Afghanistan’s national flag after lowering the Taliban banner, according to media reports.

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group would honor women’s rights and would not seek revenge on those who cooperated with Afghan government or foreign forces. The promises gave some hope to observers that the country would not return to the oppressive rule imposed by the ultraconservative Islamic group before a U.S. invasion drove its leaders out of power.

The Taliban has set up checkpoints around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, and its guards have fired shots in the air to control frantic crowds trying to push their way into the airport perimeter for evacuation. Only the “rare” person would have the right documentation to get by the guards, according to the Associated Press.

Within the past 24 hours, 18 C-17s left Kabul carrying about 2,000 people, 325 of them American citizens. The remainder were Afghans and “some NATO personnel,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing. He said 4,500 U.S. troops are at the airport to maintain security and assist in the evacuation.

Thousands of Afghan citizens, including many who helped the U.S. during the almost 20-year Afghanistan conflict, are trying to flee the country.

About 11,000 self-identified U.S. citizens remain in Afghanistan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday at a press briefing.

From the beginning of the chaos in Kabul, I’ve said it was predictable,” U.S. military veteran Rep Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tweeted. “It appears the Intelligence Community agreed, but was ignored. …”

