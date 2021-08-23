Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

How Networking in College Can Help You Jumpstart Your Career

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4kmw_0bVfosc800

After four years of staying up late to finish assignments, spending countless hours studying for finals at the library, and finding a balance between academics and healthy social life, you should walk out of college with more than just a degree in hand. The time you spend in college may create some of your best memories, but it’s also a vital time for making connections and preparing for your future career.

Getting a job fresh out of college isn’t easy, especially since the current job market is saturated with new grads. Scoring an entry-level position takes more than just the perfect resume or 4.0 GPA. It’s about knowing the right people and taking advantage of the networks you’ve created while at school.

Read: 10 Small Changes To Stay on Track With Your Career Goals
Good to Know: 5 Things To Negotiate at Your Job Other Than Salary

Networking is the process of establishing a connection with potential mentors that will help you jumpstart and boost your career. This person can be alumni, academic advisor, college professor or even a senior student in your major. It’s never too early or too late to build your network. Here are some ideas for how to build your professional connections:

  1. Utilize your school’s Career Office.
  2. Join the Alumni Association and build connections with alumni in your field.
  3. Be active on LinkedIn and connect with professors and people that you already know.
  4. Join organizations parallel to your industry of choice.
  5. Attend networking events such as career fairs and campus visits by local companies.
  6. Volunteer during your free time and also look for internship opportunities.
  7. Get in touch with professionals that you admire.

In 2016, Lou Adler, CEO of The Adler Group, a company that specializes in the training of recruiters and hiring managers, conducted a survey which found that 85% of jobs were filled through networking. Here’s how networking in college can help jumpstart your career.

Networking Will Expose You to the Professional World

Adjusting to life post-graduation can be tough without proper preparation of what to expect in the real world. Having built your network early into your college career will help alleviate the feeling of being lost and teach you about the industry you’re breaking into via the firsthand views of friends and leaders who are already firmly established.

For example, if you’re connected with an alumnus or a professor within your job industry, it’s easier to seek guidance in terms of how to prepare yourself for job interviews and what to expect from your first job. These people may also help you find internships that will provide more experience on your resume.

Get involved by joining the Alumni Committee at your college! Get to know respected and successful alumni within your profession. Since some coveted job listings are only shared through word of mouth, networking may be your best chance to move towards your dream job.

More: The Top Company Hiring Now in Each State

Networking Can Help You Build Up Your Professional Skills

College will provide you with ample opportunities to improve your social skills with different groups of people, but the social setting in a professional world might be different. Learning to communicate effectively while maintaining your professionalism is key to expanding your network in the real world.

For most college students, networking with someone who is not within their social circle might seem like a daunting first step. Getting comfortable with stepping outside of your comfort zone now, though, will reward you in the future.

When interacting with a professional, observe how they converse with each other and practice using the “lingo” of your profession on a daily basis — this way, transitioning from a casual to a more professional conversation will be easier for you in the future.

Going to networking events can also benefit you. Becoming confident in the working world takes practice. Conversing with recruiters and potential employers in a professional setting will prepare you for both interviews and the workplace.

Employers are always looking for someone who’s not afraid to stand out of the crowd. So, whatever you do or wherever you are (especially at networking events), be confident, introduce yourself and make yourself memorable — in a good way. The more people you network with, the higher your chances of being offered an exciting opportunity. And sometimes the reward is a connection that lasts a lifetime.

Learn: 94 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year

Networking Can Lead to First-Hand Mentorship

Whether you ‘re still an undergraduate student looking for a job after graduation or a recent grad, it’s always good to have a mentor — someone who can guide you and teach you the ways of how your industry works.

This person should be someone whose work you admire and whom you feel comfortable with — they can be your professor, academic advisors or even a college senior. What’s important is how much they know about the field you’re going into.

One of the best ways of finding a mentor is by reaching out to professionals who inspire you. A quick email letting them know that you want to learn more about the industry is a low-pressure way to connect! You can also talk to a professor (even after you’ve graduated), a senior student, or a college advisor. If your college has an alumni network, they might be able to put you in touch with a graduate in your field. (Alumni love receiving emails from students at their alma mater.)

Once you’ve connected, ask questions! Think of this person as a tour guide as you navigate your way through the beginning of your career. Remember, there’s no such thing as a silly question, especially if it’s about your future.

More From GOBankingRates Last updated: Aug. 18, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Networking in College Can Help You Jumpstart Your Career

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Adler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jumpstart#Job Opportunities#Fairs#Linkedin#Gpa#Career Office#The Alumni Association#Linkedin#The Adler Group#The Alumni Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Collegesksl.com

This Program Helps First Generation College Students Jumpstart Their Education

For first-generation college students, the road to a higher education can be a little intimidating. One local school is celebrating their 10th year of the PACE program. Senior Campaign Director of Development at Salt Lake Community College, Jimmy Soto, and PACE Scholar, Sumeiya Mohamed, share how this program helps students jump into education. They share the requirements needed to take part, and what students will gain.
Collegesmarketplace.org

Letting students work and learn during a unique college gap year

For decades, thousands of students have postponed the start of a college education to experience a “gap year,” typically a period of travel, volunteering or working to save money for tuition. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many students to re-evaluate their college plans. About 120,000 more high school graduates opted to...
Collegesmomtrends.com

How You Can Prepare Your College Student to Thrive

Life seems to be moving at warp speed right now. The long days of toddlerhood have disappeared and we are now in the presence of two thriving teen girls. We're starting to think beyond high school towards college--and that means talking about money. There are a lot of great resources out there and I'm here to help share how you can prepare your college student to thrive.
Collegesedsurge.com

What It Takes For a College to Go Online

As the pandemic continues to stumble its way across the country, colleges that had never considered setting up online programs are now exploring how to do it. Most haven’t a clue. Whatever a college does, though, the decision to go online should involve a few key factors. That was driven...
Fairfax, VAgmu.edu

The Secret’s Out: First-generation college students find success at Mason

George Mason University is committed to recruiting and retaining a diverse campus population. About one in three Mason students are in the first generation of their families to attend college. First-generation college students find a welcoming environment at Mason, with a multi-layered support network to help ensure success and provide help through any challenge.
Jobscomptia.org

How Curiosity and Problem-Solving Skills Can Advance Your Cybersecurity Career

Wondering about job opportunities in the rapidly growing, increasingly critical field of cybersecurity? Pondering how your current IT skill set would fit into a cybersecurity position? Then, you may already have two qualities that can help you launch a successful cybersecurity career. Professional skills, such as curiosity and problem solving,...
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

4 Ways a WPA Membership Can Help You Grow Your Business

As a pet professional, your primary concern is to provide your customers and their pets with the highest-quality products and services. This year, especially, you’ve been pulled in multiple directions to accommodate online sales, curbside pickup, inventory issues and staffing shortages. That’s why World Pet Association (WPA) is committed to providing members with a wide diversity of expertise to help grow and expand your businesses.
CollegesPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Most Overpriced College in Your State, According to Data

Higher education has long been touted as one of the main keys to living a successful life. And while that may be true, there is no denying that college is expensive. Not to mention the substantial debt many students take on in order to earn a degree. With that in mind, we wanted to find out what the most expensive colleges are in the country—specifically when it comes to how much value you get for the money you spend.
CollegesGrand Rapids Business Journal

Baker College hires Scott Wowra as dean of three of school’s colleges

Baker College, one of Michigan’s largest, private nonprofit colleges and the top private transfer school in the state, named Dr. Scott A. Wowra its new dean of the colleges of education, liberal arts and sciences, and social science. Dr. Wowra assumed the new position effective July 1 and is responsible...
CollegesDigital Collegian

Penn State Student Engagement Network to provide grants for fall 2021

Beginning Aug. 16, students from all Penn State campuses can apply for a new round of grants that support undergraduate experiences during fall 2021 and winter break, according to a release. The grants are offered through the Student Engagement Network, and the application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 5, the...
CollegesPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Welcome Back U of M Students – 7 Classes to Consider, Regardless of Your Major

Students are definitely back in town! We went to Target for school supplies tonight and there was a very long line to check out, lots of Griz shirts in line for rugs, shelving, tiny microwaves and all the things you need to make a dorm room feel like home. We wondered to each other if the return of the students might help the staffing shortage for businesses around town.
Collegesnny360.com

DiFino named director of career services at Clarkson University

POTSDAM — Heather DiFino has been named the director of Career Services at Clarkson University. She received her bachelor of science degree in Psychology and Music History & Literature from SUNY Geneseo and her master of science degree in clinical mental health counseling from Syracuse University. DiFino says she looks forward to working with Clarkson students on their career development and professional journey, as well as engaging with an outstanding list of employer partners.
Collegesdallassun.com

Narasaraopeta Engineering College campus placements

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pandemic has shattered many industries across the globe but not much wrt providing campus placements atAs per their placement team, the pandemic has minimal impact on campus placements, in fact this unprecedented season piled up their placed students' numbers in their cart. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy