Welcome To SIUE! Move-In Days Bring 1,200 First-Year Students To Campus

ALTON - Alton High School students were greeted with something totally different than ever before Thursday morning - little inspirational sticky notes on every locker in the school. There are close to 2,000 lockers for students at AHS. The leader of the pack was Abbie Hasty, a senior and representative of the Alton High School Honor Society Chapter. "This past school year was incredibly difficult for students, teachers, and administrators with the COVID-19 Pandemic," Abbie said. "So, we thought Continue Reading