Edwardsville, IL

Welcome To SIUE! Move-In Days Bring 1,200 First-Year Students To Campus

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE – Excitement and anxiousness abounded with best wishes and farewells exchanged by students, parents, faculty and staff at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, as the first of two Move-In Days for first-year students took place Wednesday, Aug. 18. Approximately 1,200 first-year students will move into their new home at either Bluff, Prairie or Woodland Hall on the SIUE campus this week. Overall, more than 2,500 residents will live on the Edwardsville campus during Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Related
Edwardsville, IL
RiverBender.com

First Day Of Fall 2021 Semester Adds Vibrancy To SIUE Campus

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students, faculty and staff brought fresh vibrancy to the Edwardsville campus as the fall 2021 academic semester got underway on Monday, Aug. 23. The first day of classes began with faculty and staff dispersed across campus holding “Ask Me!” signs. “Good morning! Happy first day of classes,” said Deloris Hudson, assistant coordinator in the Office of Online Services and Educational Outreach, as she pointed Continue Reading
Edwardsville, IL
RiverBender.com

SIU Dental Associates Accepting New Patients On Edwardsville Campus

EDWARDSVILLE – Looking for high-quality, affordable dental care? SIU Dental Associates is now accepting patients in Edwardsville. Run by the SIU School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) and staffed by its clinical faculty, SIUDA is located on the SIU Edwardsville campus at 195 University Park Dr. Open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, SIUDA accepts all community clients, including SIUE students, faculty and staff. SIUDA offers a wide variety of services, including preventative, restorative Continue Reading
Alton, IL
RiverBender.com

Right Track Foundation Awards Annual Scholarship

ALTON — The Right Track Educational Foundation, Inc., is pleased to announce that it has awarded its 2021 Right Track Educational Scholarship to Tim Johnson, a 2021 graduate of Alton Sr. High School. Johnson, a standout scholar-athlete, was a three-time All-Southwestern Conference selection in football and graduated with Silver Alpha honors recognition (Cumulative GPA greater than 3.0). Mr. Johnson will continue his academic and athletic career at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missour Continue Reading
Godfrey, IL
RiverBender.com

Support-Driven Dean Joins L&C Team

GODFREY – One of the latest in a slew of changes to Lewis and Clark Community College’s organizational structure to streamline its focus on student service is the addition of a new Dean of Liberal Arts, Business and Information Technology. Michael Sundblad, of St. Louis, joined the team in that role Aug. 2. Vice President of Academic Affairs Jill Lane said the college is fortunate to have Sundblad join the team. “He brings a wealth of experience and energy to the position,” Continue Reading
Edwardsville, IL
RiverBender.com

BuseyBank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Road Race Is Very Successful Event

SEE VIDEO: EDWARDSVILLE - The BuseyBank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium bicycle race festival had a successful return after having been canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with competitive races, a good turnout, and overwhelming community support to help make the return of the festival a success. The event went off without a hitch underneath warm, if somewhat humid, conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Rain and possible storms forecast for earlier in the day never materialized, Continue Reading
Champaign, IL
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Welcomes University Of Illinois Urbana-champaign Students Back To School With $140 Million Campus Investment

CHAMPAIGN – Governor JB Pritzker today joined University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Robert Jones, and other stakeholders for a back-to-school event where he announced plans for the construction of a new, world-class facility as well as large-scale renovations and updates to two centrally located buildings. Made possible by the governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first in nearly a decade, the Universit Continue Reading
Staunton, IL
RiverBender.com

Staunton Schools Move To Remote Learning With COVID-19 Outbreak Until Aug. 30

STAUNTON - The Staunton School District has announced Friday it will be closed for in-person instruction through August 29, 2021, because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The district said since August 11, 2021, 19 students tested positive for COVID-19 and 110 students were quarantined across the district. Nancy Werden, the interim superintendent, said based on current information, students not under a quarantine order may return to school for in person instruction on Monday, August 30, 2021. "Effective Continue Reading
Illinois State
RiverBender.com

L&C Adult Education Program Receives State Adult Literacy Grant

GODFREY – The Office of Illinois Secretary of State/Illinois State Librarian Jesse White has announced that Lewis and Clark Community College has been awarded an Adult Volunteer Literacy Grant in the amount of $64,896. “I am proud that thousands of Illinois adults have the ability to increase their reading, writing, math or English-language skills through literacy programs,” White said in announcing the award. “These grants have a positive impact on the lives of recipients Continue Reading
Alton, IL
RiverBender.com

Senior Abbie Hasty Leads The Pack: Positive Sticky Note Messages On Lockers Greet Close To 2,000 AHS Students

ALTON - Alton High School students were greeted with something totally different than ever before Thursday morning - little inspirational sticky notes on every locker in the school. There are close to 2,000 lockers for students at AHS. The leader of the pack was Abbie Hasty, a senior and representative of the Alton High School Honor Society Chapter. "This past school year was incredibly difficult for students, teachers, and administrators with the COVID-19 Pandemic," Abbie said. "So, we thought Continue Reading
Godfrey, IL
RiverBender.com

Beverly Farm Announces $10,000 Nurse Recruitment Signing Stipend

GODFREY - Beverly Farm Foundation has announced a recruitment program that includes a $10,000 signing stipend to attract skilled nurses to its nursing staff. "We're looking for caring nurses to join the Beverly Farm family and become part of our team of dedicated professionals providing care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Crystal Officer, CEO of Beverly Farm Foundation. "Apply today to be eligible for our $10,000 signing stipend for nurses. Beverly Farm is Continue Reading
Edwardsville, IL
RiverBender.com

Edwardsville's Jessica Sebok, Highland's Erin Rice and Brady Kesner, Plus 9 Other Artists Featured

An Edwardsville artist - Jessica Sebok - and two Highland artists - Erin Rice and Brady Kesner - are among a dozen featured artists today that will showcase their work at the Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 24-26 at Edwardsville City Park. This is one in a series of stories about all the artists and their work. Artist: Jessica Sebok Location: Edwardsville, Illinois Artist Statement: " These days I consider myself a student of abstract portraiture. I’ve fallen in love with the freedom Continue Reading

