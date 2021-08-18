Welcome To SIUE! Move-In Days Bring 1,200 First-Year Students To Campus
EDWARDSVILLE – Excitement and anxiousness abounded with best wishes and farewells exchanged by students, parents, faculty and staff at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, as the first of two Move-In Days for first-year students took place Wednesday, Aug. 18. Approximately 1,200 first-year students will move into their new home at either Bluff, Prairie or Woodland Hall on the SIUE campus this week. Overall, more than 2,500 residents will live on the Edwardsville campus during
