Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stafford, Rams struggle in joint practice with Raiders

By DAN GREENSPAN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isg6S_0bVfo6lr00
1 of 2

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — There were dark clouds over the Los Angeles Rams during their first joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, and it had nothing to do with an unusual August rainstorm that alternated from drizzling to downpour and back again during the two-hour session.

Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions, the offensive line was often overwhelmed and the run game mostly ineffective, the second time in less than two weeks the Rams starters have not been able to get on track in a workout with another team.

Despite seeing similar issues from their recent practice with the Dallas Cowboys, coach Sean McVay isn’t concerned by those struggles yet.

“You learn from it,” McVay said. “We don’t do any sort of game planning for these practices. This is a great opportunity to test a lot of our rules, and that’s what I like about Matthew is he’s aggressively trying things out so then you can learn how to be smart with that decision-making thought process when the games really count. There’s a lot of good things. It’s a totally different structure defensively than what we’re accustomed to seeing.”

The team period pitting the starting offenses and defenses against one another got off to a bad start when Stafford’s first pass was too high for wide receiver Robert Woods, hitting him in the hand before Raiders rookie safety Tre’von Moehrig intercepted the deflected ball.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker Cory Littleton, a former Ram, had the other two picks.

“They did a nice job getting the ball back from us a couple times,” Stafford said. “I made a couple poor decisions that I wish I had back, that’s practice. Some of the new stuff we’re putting in, I want to make sure I get reps at it. I got to do a better job of making sure we end up with the ball after every play.”

The common trait on all three of Stafford’s turnovers was an inability to set his feet and throw with power because of pressure in the pocket. While the offensive line eventually found ways to give Stafford enough time to attempt and complete deep balls working with the Cowboys on Aug. 7 in Oxnard, California, there was no such improvement against the Raiders.

Stafford’s best completion of the day came on a short crossing route over the middle by Cooper Kupp that allowed the wide receiver to run after making the catch.

Stafford was sacked on his second drop back, and several other plays could have been whistled dead. There were also procedure penalties, and one of the few productive runs by Darrell Henderson Jr. was flagged for holding.

But Stafford said there is value in the adversity that comes from operating in unfamiliar situations before the games count.

“It’s always good to get out there and play somebody different,” Stafford said. “Different schemes, different looks, you know, different players, just getting used to all that stuff. We saw some stuff from them that we haven’t seen any of in camp, which is really good for us as a team and me as a quarterback to see our plays kind of develop against certain coverages and certain players.”

McVay agreed with his new quarterback’s assessment.

“These practices are good indicators of where you’re at,” McVay said. “It’s not the end all, be all because of how we approach it, but we’ve got a long way to go and we still have a good amount of time, but we can’t afford to waste a single day.”

That last point was McVay’s biggest concern after a fight between Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito and a hard hit by Raiders safety Johnathan Abram on Woods during a two-minute drill created a sour mood.

Set to practice together again Thursday before playing in the second preseason game for each team on Saturday, McVay said it was important for all parties to operate in a respectful manner.

“All of us had the same intentions and, again, I don’t believe there was any sort of malicious intent from their guys, but just that practice etiquette and getting the work that we want. This is two teams trying to get ready for the upcoming season, trying to shape one another, and we want to make sure that we structure the practice in a way that’s beneficiary for both of us,” McVay said.

NOTES: OLB Leonard Floyd did not practice after hurting his ankle Monday. The injury is not serious, McVay said.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

543K+
Followers
301K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Las Vegas Raiders#Cowboys#Woods#Olb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Random woman escalated brawl between Rams, Chargers fans

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams played a meaningless exhibition game at their shared stadium on Saturday night, but some of their fans took it quite seriously. An ugly fight broke out in the stands at Sofi-Stadium after some fans, all of who appeared to be Rams supporters, got into a heated argument. Things turned physical when a drink came flying and hit one of the fans in the back while he was turned the other way. You can see the video below:
NFLThe Big Lead

Rams, Chargers Fans Brawl in Stands at SoFi Stadium

Fans are still brawling in stands at an increasing rate, and now NFL supporters are getting into the mix. As the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers played in a preseason game precisely no one cared about Saturday night, fans at SoFi Stadium got into a massive brawl. In...
NFLYardbarker

The REAL reason why the Rams dumped Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford

Ever since Jared Goff was drafted number 1 overall in 2016, he and the Rams have been on a wild roller coaster ride. After McVay took him to the top, Goff started dragging the Rams offense to the bottom and now there’s a new Quarterback in town. Why was Goff so awful that McVay and the Rams had to sell the farm to go and acquire Stafford? And how much better can Stafford make the Rams?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Lions Regret? Rams QB Stafford Has One

The Detroit Lions' reputation is an unfortunate one. But it's also a chicken-or-the-egg one. Is the franchise not good enough for the players? Have the players not been good enough for the franchise?. Star quarterback Matthew Stafford, now with the Los Angeles Rams after a long and largely unsuccessful time...
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow released by Jaguars: Former Heisman Trophy winner joins list of notable all-time NFL roster cuts

Tim Tebow's incredibly unique athletic career took yet another turn on Tuesday, when he failed to survive the Jaguars' first round of roster cuts. After a rocky debut as an NFL tight end, the former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner saw his time in Jacksonville come to an abrupt end. And while him getting yet another NFL opportunity seems like a long shot, Tebow's career has certainly taught us that few things are not beyond the realm of possibility.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

This Rams-Patriots trade sends Sony Michel to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a major loss before training camps even began this offseason. Running back Cam Akers, who was expected to take over as the lead back full time this season, tore his Achilles working out and is expected to miss the entire 2021 season. Could a trade for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel make sense?
NFLbardown.com

A massive brawl broke out in the most ridiculous way during Rams/Chargers

The NFL preseason is officially underway, and football fans are rejoicing around the feeling of watching live football again. Part of the fun of football is the rivaries that stem from it, but sometimes those rivalries can hit a boiling point a little beyond the scope of ‘friendly.’. The Los...
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders cut seven players from roster

The Las Vegas Raiders got a jump on the first NFL mandatory cut-down date as they trimmed seven players from their 90-man roster. Tuesday, all rosters must be set at 85 players. The Raiders currently have 83 players on the roster, so they can add a couple of more players.

Comments / 1

Community Policy