Hospital workers, grieving families describe COVID in HBO documentary ‘In the Same Breath’

Toward the end of “In the Same Breath,” her chilling and mournful documentary about the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the director Nanfu Wang hits the reset button. What if, rather than squelching rumors about “an unknown pneumonia” in Wuhan, the Chinese government had immediately announced the discovery of a novel coronavirus, urged everyone to stay home and warned other countries of the imminent threat? What if those countries, like the United States, had swiftly implemented their own aggressive safety measures, including a nationwide testing program? Perhaps realizing how depressing this line of inquiry could get, Wang doesn’t entertain it for too long — just enough to convey some sense of the pandemic’s staggering human toll and the domino-effect consequences of turning a blind eye to reality.