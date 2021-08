MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– When passwords were accessed and recently posted online on a website known for conspiracy theories, it set off alarm bells in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. It was determined to come from a private voting machine session called a “trusted build,” said Jena Griswold. (credit: CBS) “It appears that a week before the trusted build, the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office directed Mesa County staff to turn off the video surveillance of their voting equipment.” She added the clerk’s office allowed an unauthorized person into the machine update session. The sensitive information that can access the machines...