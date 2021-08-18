Friends of the Adobes Fundraiser at the Historic Rios-Caledonia Adobe

Event takes place Saturday, August 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SAN MIGUEL — On Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Friends of the Adobes is hosting a fundraising Barbecue and Living Days of History at the Historic Rios-Caledonia Adobe, 700 Mission Street in San Miguel.

During the Civil War, among people who had come from all over the United States to California, there were sympathizers on both sides. The 4th California Infantry had been formed in 1861. A report of secessionist activity in north San Luis Obispo County had been received, and Company H was dispatched from Long Beach on Aug. 5, 1864. They arrived in San Luis Obispo on Aug. 18, marching 258 miles, averaging 18.5 miles per day.

A week later, a patrol was sent to the north county where reports indicated a large, armed group of Knights of the Golden Circle (a pro-slavery secret society) existed. However, they found no such group and reported back that the presence of the military seemed to have a calming effect on those with southern sympathies.

In November, Company C departed for Long Beach. The reenactors will feature displays and presentations in costume of the activities of Company C in August of 1864. The museum and the Wally Ohles Research Library will be open.

The event is free. For presale meal tickets, go to event.auctria.com/4374f9d5-a7ed-42e7-8d1d-7a1e867db069/

Or visit historic-rios-caledonia.org. For more information, call Laverne Buckman at (805)467-3467.