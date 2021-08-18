Cancel
Hulu thriller 'Nine Perfect Strangers' features mysterious storyline, star-studded cast

By Sandy Kenyon
ABC7 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Nicole Kidman returns to TV on Wednesday night in a new thriller series streaming on Hulu. "Nine Perfect Strangers" is from producer David E. Kelley. The mini-series, like Kelley's earlier hit "Big Little Lies," is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty. Kidman plays the mysterious proprietor...

