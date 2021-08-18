Integrated PoE PD delivers space and cost savings

New digital technologies are designed for mobile devices, the cloud, and in-house databases. They offer a wide variety of opportunities for business today. Unfortunately, they are often completely incompatible with older, legacy database systems, and this incompatibility can make an organization slow and plodding, comparatively speaking, rather than efficient and useful. While new technologies can help businesses improve efficiency and save significant amounts of money, the legacy database systems, which cannot be easily replaced, act as anchors, keeping businesses from moving forward.