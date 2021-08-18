Cancel
Integrated PoE PD delivers space and cost savings

By Gina Roos
electronicproducts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKinetic Technologies has expanded its power over Ethernet (PoE) power solutions portfolio with the introduction of the single-chip KTA1136, a highly integrated 13-W PoE powered device (PD) that reduces solution size and cost. The PoE PD, fully compliant with the IEEE 803.2af specification, integrates input surge protection, a PD controller with a 100-V, 0.49 Ω hot-swap MOSFET, and a DC/DC controller with a 150-V, 0.7 Ω switching power MOSFET.

