Off-Season Grades: Looking like the Honor Roll again

Of course, it ain’t over till it’s over. Yogi said that. And “over” in this case means training camp or more likely, Opening Night which is now 60 days away. Still, the roster seems to be shaping up — and shaking out. Sean Marks will never pronounce that he’s done, but even he said last week that the Nets are “90 percent complete, 99 percent complete.” The Nets are known around the league as having a very aggressive, very active front office. And while Marks talked in terms of being 90 to 99 percent done, he also said this.