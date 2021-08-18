Cancel
Championship roundup: Ten-man QPR edge thriller; Forest beaten again

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQPR continued their unbeaten start to the Championship season with a 3-2 win at Middlesbrough despite falling behind and being reduced to 10 men. Moses Odubajo was shown a second yellow card in the 50th minute. That formed part of a dramatic second half which caught fire when the Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson turned Lee Wallace’s cross into his own net to cancel out Uche Ikpeazu’s seventh-minute penalty for the hosts.

