Championship roundup: Ten-man QPR edge thriller; Forest beaten again

Ten-man Bournemouth held out for a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest as goals from David Brooks and Philip Billing helped them edge a tight contest at the City Ground. Brooks put the Cherries in front in the 28th minute with a nice finish and, while Scott McKenna’s header cancelled that out three minutes after half-time, Scott Parker’s men took the lead again through another well-taken goal, this time from Billing, in the 58th minute.