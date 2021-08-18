Cancel
WWD Relaunches Website With New Look, Improved Functionality

By James Fallon and WWD Staff
WWD
Welcome to the new WWD .com.

The new website provides major advancements readers should experience immediately. These include:

• A fresh, modern design with improved fonts, more and larger pictures and easier to follow news “river.”
• Greater visibility for key events, from fashion weeks to key social happenings such as the Met Gala and award shows.
• New Beauty Inc branding/sub site to enable readers to easily locate the latest beauty industry news.
• Smoother navigation through runway reviews and galleries.
• Easy to access all content through the new MegaMenu navigation.
• An improved mobile interface.
• Greater visibility for video.

Developed internally by the tech team of WWD parent company Penske Media Corp., the new website went live Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to share the new look and feel of WWD.com ,” said Amanda Smith, president of Fairchild Media Group. “The updates reflect the style-forward design and intuitive user experience that our high-level industry executive audience expects. We’re providing a premium advertising environment that aligns brands more closely with the elevated nature of the global business coverage WWD is renowned for — with expanded custom content, improved mobile interface and rich analytic capabilities.”

“With its cleaner look and fonts, the new website allows readers to more easily navigate through WWD’s coverage of business, beauty, fashion, retail and culture — up-to-the-minute and more extensive and in-depth than anywhere else,” said James Fallon, editorial director of WWD and Fairchild Media Group.

