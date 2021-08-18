Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

LSU: High rate of students reporting vaccinations

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdYI3_0bVflDtu00

As of Wednesday, Aug. 18, a total of 15,354 LSU students, or nearly 50 percent of the student body, have completed entry verification, with 12,967 – 84.5 percent – reporting that they were either partially or fully vaccinated, officials report.

Additionally, LSU completed its first round of waste water sampling for the fall at sites across campus – yielding no detectable traces or very low amounts of the virus. Additional testing will continue later this week.

Of students living on campus in LSU Residential Life facilities, 6,860 have competed the entry protocols, and 5,147 – 75 percent – of those students have reported being partially or fully vaccinated.

Among the LSU Greek Community, a total of 3,180 students completed the entry verification process, with 2,868 – 90 percent – reported partially or fully vaccinated.

For detection of the prevalence of COVID-19 at LSU, all students who have not received at least one dose of the vaccine will be required to test monthly.

LSU officials say they will continue to update this information as more students enter their information into the entry verification portal.

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Vaccinations#Lsu Residential Life#Greek Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Collegespurecountry1067.com

LSU to Mandate Covid Vaccine

LSU students and faculty members will soon be required to receive the COVID vaccine. LSU President William Tate IV announced today that the university will issue a vaccine mandate once the FDA gives full approval to one or more of the COVID vaccines currently on the market. This announcement comes...
Little Rock, ARCourier News

200 school districts report high infection rates

LITTLE ROCK — Two hundred Arkansas school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday. The number is up from 182 a week earlier and only one short of the...
Washington StateKXLY

WSU students showing strong vaccination rates as in-person classes start Monday

PULLMAN, Wash – Classes start Monday on the Washington State University Pullman campus and students are following guidelines to get vaccinated against COVID-19. During a WSU town hall online Thursday, WSU outlined student vaccination rates. The university shared that more than 11,000 students have either uploaded their vaccine information or submitted requests for medical or religious exemptions. Of those, 93.3% have received the vaccine.
Rockford, ILrockfordsun.com

North Boone High School reports 1% truancy rate

The truancy rate at North Boone High School rose to one percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Rockford Sun analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 95 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent of...
Arkansas StateKNOE TV8

New program promotes increased vaccination rates among Ark. students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - A new program is now in place in hopes of increasing the vaccination rates among Arkansas students age 12 and up as school gets underway. The state’s education department is working closely with school districts to provide more vaccine clinics. Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny...
Collegeswemu.org

EMU Federation Of Teachers Demand Stricter COVID Protocols On Campus

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Eastern Michigan University's teachers union is calling on the school to implement tougher measures to keep students and staff safe. We get the details from WEMU's Taylor Pinson. Representatives from the Eastern Michigan University Federation of Teachers are meeting with school officials Tuesday to...
Isabella County, MIMorning Sun

Mid Michigan College set to start Monday with vaccines or masks required

With COVID-19 vaccinations strongly recommended and masks required for unvaccinated students attending on-campus classes, Mid Michigan College is registering students for courses that start next Monday, Aug. 30. Mid’s courses are scheduled to take place on-campus and remotely through a variety of delivery methods utilizing the latest technologies. “The health...
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

Move-in for LSU students begins today

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Starting today, the first year and returning LSU students will begin moving into their dorms and on-campus apartments. Move-in is the final stage of orientation and kicks off LSU Welcome Week. Students and their guests will begin at the staging area off of River Rd....
Mossville, ILpeoriastandard.com

Mossville Junior High reports 5% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Mossville Junior High stayed flat at five percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Peoria Standard analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 96 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent of...
Chicago, ILMetro East Sun

YCCS - Sullivan House Alt High School reports 68% truancy rate

The truancy rate at YCCS - Sullivan House Alt High School fell to 68 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Metro East Sun analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 86 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they...
Albany, NYNEWS10 ABC

As move-in continues, UAlbany students confident about upcoming school year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – UAlbany students continued moving back onto campus this weekend ahead of the fall semester. With several precautions in place, including mandatory vaccinations for those living on campus, students say they’re confident for the upcoming year. “People talk about old UA, people talk about new UA, then...

Comments / 0

Community Policy