Afghan refugees in U.S. despair from afar: 'There is no hope'

By Paulina Villegas
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghan refugees in the United States have been watching in despair as heavily armed Taliban fighters take control of the country they left behind. Seven Afghans and Afghan Americans spoke to The Washington Post about following the fall of their homeland from afar. They shared memories of war and foreign invasion, oppression under Taliban rule, the promise of democracy and freedom, and the excruciating pain of watching their nation plunge into turmoil once again.

