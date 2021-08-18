Cancel
Economy

Ascent Protein Launches New Plant-Based Protein With Whole Foods Market

By Press Release
 5 days ago

Starting August 16, 2021, Ascent’s Plant Protein will be available for purchase at Whole Foods nationwide, as well as on ascentprotein.com & Amazon.com. All locations will carry both plant flavors in Chocolate and Vanilla Bean. Ascent’s Plant Protein is suitable for vegans and made from a unique blend of three...

