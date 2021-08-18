Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Richmond Hill Man Accused of Breeding Pit Bulls for Fighting Charged with Animal Cruelty

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pk45p_0bVfk5kI00
Twenty-seven dogs, bred for dog fighting, were allegedly kept in squalid conditions at 130-19 95th Ave. (pictured) in Richmond Hill (unSplash and GMaps)

A Richmond Hill man accused of breeding pit bulls for dog fighting — and keeping them in squalid conditions — was charged with animal cruelty Tuesday.

Andrew Cato, 59, was arraigned on a 92-count criminal complaint in Queens Criminal Court and faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Cato allegedly kept 27 dogs inside individual concrete cages inside his basement and garage at 130-15 95th Ave. The dogs were in cages that had no water bowls or bedding, and were covered in urine and feces, according to the charges.

“This defendant, who allegedly told the police he was a breeder, kept 27 pit bulls in filthy and dungeon-like enclosures with little food, clean water, light, or ventilation,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

Cato was caught when a NYPD officer responded to neighbors’ complaints of dogs barking and foul odors on July 28.

The officer found 17 dogs in Cato’s garage and 10 more in his basement. Both areas reeked of feces and urine, and were infested with flies, according to the complaint.

The animals were allegedly locked in individual cages that were soiled with urine and feces. Water was available in only a handful of the cages and it was contaminated by the waste.

The officer, according to the complaint, also recovered tools for breeding and dog fighting from the scene.

“Pets and animals are meant to be protected and nurtured,” Katz said. “In Queens, I will hold accountable those who choose to abuse them instead.”

The ASPCA rescued the 27 dogs — all of which are believed to be pit bulls or pit bull mixes — from Cato’s property.

Some of the dogs had injuries and scars consistent with dog fighting, according to veterinarians with the ASPCA. They all had dirty, contaminated coats from living in a filthy environment with prolonged contact to feces and urine.

The nonprofit is treating the dogs for various medical ailments. It is also providing behavioral training.

Cato is due back in court on Sept. 8.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
927
Followers
520
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Queens, NY
City
Richmond Hill, NY
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Nypd#Dog Fighting#Queens Criminal Court#Nypd#Aspca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Queens Post

Woman Punched Multiple Times in The Head at Rego Park Bus Stop in an Apparent Bias Attack

A 49-year-old woman was punched in the head while waiting for a bus in Rego Park earlier this month— in what police believe was a possible hate crime. The victim was waiting for a bus at the intersection of 63rd Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, when an unidentified female approached her and punched her multiple times in the head without provocation.
New York City, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Richmond Hill Man Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Smuggling Guns and Ammo Into New York

A Richmond Hill man faces up to 20 years in prison for smuggling guns and ammo over state lines into to New York City. Richard McCormick, 42, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and other charges Tuesday night after he allegedly bought a cache of high-capacity magazines, gun parts and ammunition at a gun show in Pennsylvania and drove them all back to New York.
Public SafetyPosted by
Queens Post

NYPD: Man Slashed Across the Face With a Knife at Court Square Station

Police are looking for a suspect who slashed a man across the face with a knife at the Court Square subway station in Long Island City earlier this month. The suspect, according to police, followed a 36-year-old man into an elevator at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 where he took out a knife and slashed the victim. The perpetrator then fled on foot out of the station.
Public SafetyPosted by
Queens Post

Man Fatally Shot Outside Long Island City Apartment Complex While Sitting in Mercedes

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot in Long Island City last night while sitting in his Mercedes in front of a luxury apartment complex, police said. Police said that Joseph Bryan, of Elmhurst, was shot multiple times in the arm and torso by a gunman who approached his vehicle in front of the Jackson Park apartment complex, located at 28-10 Jackson Ave., at around 11:15 p.m.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Queens Post

27-Year-Old Man Killed After Smashing Car into Pole in Lindenwood Sunday

A 27-year-old Brooklyn man is dead after losing control of his car and smashing it into a pole in Lindenwood early Saturday. Shaquan Nelson was driving eastbound along Linden Boulevard near 79th Street at around 4 a.m. when he lost control of his 2012 Infiniti sedan and struck a pole. The vehicle overturned into a grass area off the roadway and Nelson was ejected from the vehicle, police said.
Public SafetyPosted by
Queens Post

Man Found Dead in Woodside/Elmhurst Apartment Killed Himself, Blew Up Building: NYPD

A man who was found dead by firefighters following an explosion inside his Woodside/Elmhurst apartment Tuesday likely killed himself prior to the massive blast, police said. Anesti Bulgaretsi, 26, was discovered by firefighters inside a seventh-floor penthouse apartment, located at 73-01 41 Ave., after an explosion and subsequent fire ripped through the upper floors of the building. The damage was so severe that it blew the roof off the penthouse ceiling and part of the building collapsed.

Comments / 3

Community Policy