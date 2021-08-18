Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie County, WY

Laramie County Library System’s Susan Parkins Receives Excellence in Outreach Award

Posted by 
The Cheyenne Post
The Cheyenne Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Laramie County Library System’s Senior Outreach Specialist Susan Parkins was recently announced as the winner of the 2021 John Philip Excellence in Outreach Award. The award, sponsored by the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services (ABOS) and Farber Specialty Vehicles, is given to an individual in recognition of their outstanding contributions and prominent leadership to ABOS.

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne, WY
387
Followers
456
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
County
Laramie County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Awards Ceremony#Outreach Services#Farber Specialty Vehicles#Board#Chair#Bookmobile Specialist#Outreach Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Names New Committee Chairs for 126th Celebration

The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) General Committee has named its new General Committee members for the 2022 celebration. Following Bob Mathews as Indians Chairman is Mariah Johnson. She is currently a Local Programs Specialist at the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Johnson has a B.S. in agricultural business from the University of Wyoming. She has been a CFD Indians Committee volunteer for 10 years and was named Volunteer of the Year in 2015.
Laramie County, WYPosted by
The Cheyenne Post

2021 United Way Campaign & Pacesetter Kick-off

United Way of Laramie County will kick off the 2021 general campaign Thursday, August 12th for breakfast from 9 to 11 am at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. Our 2021 Co-Chairs, Jess and Dr. Danielle Ryan, will announce this year’s goal, distribute campaign packets, and educate the Pacesetter companies on how to complete their employee campaigns as well as confirm any corporate gifts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy