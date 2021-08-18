Laramie County Library System’s Susan Parkins Receives Excellence in Outreach Award
Laramie County Library System’s Senior Outreach Specialist Susan Parkins was recently announced as the winner of the 2021 John Philip Excellence in Outreach Award. The award, sponsored by the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services (ABOS) and Farber Specialty Vehicles, is given to an individual in recognition of their outstanding contributions and prominent leadership to ABOS.www.thecheyennepost.com
