Dozens of Gadsden residents receive $100 payments after getting COVID-19 vaccine
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabama hospitals fill up, cities are racing to get neighbors vaccinated. In one east Alabama city, efforts seem to be paying off, literally. Dozens of Gadsden neighbors received $100 payments for getting fully vaccinated as part of an incentive program that was announced last month. Under “Vaccinate Gadsden,” residents who live in city limits are eligible for the money if they prove they were fully vaccinated after the initiative was launched July 19.www.cbs42.com
