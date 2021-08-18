Larissa Pacheco out of PFL women's lightweight playoffs after missing weight by 2 pounds

Larissa Pacheco missed weight Wednesday and, as a result, will miss her shot at potentially competing for $1 million.

Pacheco was forced out of the PFL women’s lightweight playoffs after she weighed in at 158 pounds, which is two over the limit of 156. In her place steps in Mariana Morais, the designated alternate as the next highest seed, who will fight Taylor Guardado in the other semifinal opposite Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian.

Morais previously was set to meet Claudia Zamora, who now fights Marina Mokhnatkina on the prelims.

Pacheco’s miss brings a disappointing conclusion to her 2021 season. She was the top-seeded women’s lightweight after scoring knockouts in her two regular season bouts. Pacheco was attempting to make a second consecutive PFL final after losing to Harrison in 2019.

Complete PFL Playoffs 2 weigh-in results are below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Kayla Harrison (155.5) vs. Genah Fabian (156) – women’s lightweight semifinal

Bruno Cappelozza (235.5) vs. Jamelle Jones (250.75) – heavyweight semifinal

Taylor Guardado (155.5) vs. Mariana Morais (153.5) – women’s lightweight semifinal

Ante Delija (244.5) vs. Denis Goltsov (250) – heavyweight semifinal

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)