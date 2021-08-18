GMC Sierra HD Drops Unsecured Load Of Plywood Into Traffic: Video

Thanks to a reader tip, we discovered a stolen Chevy Impala SS that put up a heck of a police chase!. We all love a good car chase - we're not promoting it, but if it happens, we'll stop and watch the video on YouTube. Of course, in today's world of fire-breathing Hellcats and drag strip dominators, it gets pretty easy to say that our generation stands the most chance out of any to see some crazy police chase shenanigans. However, we oftentimes like to forget that Dodge and the aforementioned Hellcat name did not invent the concept of the fast car. This is best exemplified by today's example of how one 17-year-old runaway from California managed to fend off multiple cops in a high-speed chase that would shake even the most experienced reporters and cops alike.