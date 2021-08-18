Cancel
GMC Sierra HD Drops Unsecured Load Of Plywood Into Traffic: Video

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA semi-truck driver recently caught a GMC Sierra HD accidentally dropping an unsecured load of plywood out into a busy intersection on his dash camera. This video was sent into the ViralHog YouTube account this week and starts as a GMC Sierra HD enters an intersection in Kanata, Ontario with a medium-size load of plywood in its bed. As the truck comes into frame, the load of building material falls out of the bed and clatters onto the road, landing directly in the path of the traffic following behind. A white Honda Civic is forced to hit the brakes and swerve to avoid running over the wood, while a Chevy Express utility van and a white Hyundai Elantra driving behind the Civic are also forced to drive around the debris.

