Masami Suda, Slam Dunk and Fist of North Star Legend, Dies at 77

Dedicating your life to your art and enjoying what you do is the dream, and it’s one that Masami Suda, an animator, and director, had the chance to live for many years upon becoming established in his field. The famed anime artist passed away earlier this month and his loss has been felt by many who happen to love anime and were fans of his work. For decades he was one of those that had a hand in helping to push anime to the heights that it’s reached and it’s easy to say that he was one of the many that were ready and willing to take it even further. Anime has become a truly dominant form of animation and is currently making an even bigger push as things continue to change and grow within the industry. To think that Suda had more than a little to do with this isn’t difficult at all since the man had the kind of talent that a lot of us can only dream of possessing. His talent, his drive, and his ability to move forward and keep honing his skills made Suda a truly great artist.