Masami Suda, Slam Dunk and Fist of North Star Legend, Dies at 77

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of animation lost a major talent with the passing of Masami Suda, an anime director that had lent his talents to the likes of Fist of the North Star, Speed Racer, and Slam Dunk to name a few. Originally getting his start within the medium via Tatsunoko Productions, Suda worked several times for Toei Animation throughout his career that saw him also working as both a character designer and an animator across a number of different series throughout the decades. Suda was also a prominent member of the Japanese Animation Creators Association.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

