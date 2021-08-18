Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conroe, TX

Dr. Hotez and Dr. Persse clear up misinformation about COVID and the vaccine

Posted by 
KHOU
KHOU
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vk3Qc_0bVfiXCZ00

Misinformation about COVID and the vaccine was rampant Tuesday night at Conroe ISD's board meeting .

A lot of the parents there were nodding along. They believe and continue to share dangerous information. We want to verify so you can make the best decision for your children.

The majority of parents who were at the meeting were against a mask mandate. They were also skeptical of the COVID vaccine.

Diane Daniels has grandkids in Conroe schools. She told us the COVID-19 vaccine is deadlier than COVID itself.

"Yes it is,” she said Tuesday.

“That's not true,” we told her.

“Yes, it is true. Yes, it is true," she maintained.

We asked Houston Public Health Authority Dr. David Persse.

"That is absolutely false," said Dr. Persse.

The CDC tracks that data. We looked up the numbers and out of 357 million doses administered in the U.S., there have been 6,789 reported deaths possibly linked to the vaccine. That's .0019 percent. Deaths due to the virus -- more than 620,000.

So we can verify this claim is false.

She also told us masks and vaccines aren't necessary because our immune system is strong enough to beat COVID on its own.

"God gave you an immune system that is 99.9% able to beat this thing,” she said. “Your vaccine is only 90 percent."

“That's not true at all,” said vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez. “That’s why 620,000 have lost their lives, because immune system could not handle the virus."

Bottom line – the claim is false.

We've posted the full interview we did with Dr. Hotez below.

And here is Brandi Smith's rapid-fire true-false discussion with Dr. Persse

Comments / 21

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Conroe, TX
Coronavirus
Conroe, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Vaccines
Houston, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Hotez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Misinformation#Cdc#Covid#Conroe Isd#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
Parade

Here’s What Symptoms of COVID-19 Look Like if You’re Vaccinated

Sneezing, coughing, some fatigue … these are all symptoms that might signify a developing cold. But they might also be the early signs of COVID-19. But wait—you’re fully vaccinated. Could it still be COVID? It can be a little hard to know, but you shouldn’t assume they can’t be COVID symptoms just because you’re vaccinated. Here’s what you need to know about what COVID symptoms look like if you’re vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You've Done This, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination Is 82 Times Higher

As the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the U.S, we're hearing more and more about people testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. These breakthrough infections are expected and can happen to anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Las Vegas tourists, wedding guests, and even White House officials have all been hit with breakthrough infections over the last month. But the risk isn't the same across the board: New research has found that some people do have a dramatically higher risk of getting COVID after vaccination.
Texas StateNPR

A Texas Lab Performs Crucial Testing For Pfizer's COVID Vaccine

The government says people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 8 months ago will need a booster. That decision is based in part on blood tests that show antibody levels in vaccinated people decline over time. Pharmaceutical companies used similar tests early last year when they were developing their vaccines. NPR's Joe Palca recently visited a lab in Galveston, Texas, where a special facility allowed scientists to do the crucial work that convinced Pfizer their vaccine was a good bet to work.
Public Healthfox13news.com

Questions from parents about COVID-19 answered by Dr. Anthony Fauci

For parents who want to keep their kids enrolled in their schools, the option for virtual learning is gone. Kids under 12 cannot get vaccinated. They’re in school with no social distancing. Masks are optional at most of the schools. What more can parents do (short of withdrawing their kids from school) to keep them as safe as they possibly can when they go to school under these circumstances?
Houston, TXKHOU

3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine offered in Houston

HOUSTON — Houston Methodist has started giving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who qualify. Anyone who does qualify can make an appointment and no prescription is needed. Here's who qualifies:. Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood. Received an organ transplant...
KidsPosted by
Fox News

Dr. Marc Siegel: COVID, schools and our kids – forget mask mania, teachers need to be vaccinated first

"Follow the science" is the adage coming far too frequently from government and the media. It sends a message that the speaker may know something that you don’t, something science based, or even irrefutable. And yet, when it comes to masks and mask mandates, the insistence that all kids mask up in schools and that everyone (immune and non-immune) mask up in close quarters in areas where the virus is spreading does not focus on the kind of mask used or how well cloth or surgical masks actually work at blocking the highly contagious delta variant.
Public HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Myths, misunderstandings and misleaders about COVID-19

Dr. Roach Writes • I have written many columns on COVID-19, which has become a major cause of death and disability in all of North America and the world. I have consistently recommended the available vaccines, and tried to identify their (modest) risks and (dramatic) effectiveness. Recently, I have received many letters so full of misinformation that I wanted to devote today’s column to identifying some partial truths, myths and plain lies I hear over and over.
ReligionWashington Post

Clearing up the Catholic confusion about vaccine mandates

(RNS) — I may be the strongest supporter of getting vaccinated I know. I was double-jabbed as soon as I became eligible, and my wife and I insisted on the same for our eligible children. I’ve consistently made the case that the pro-life arguments against the vaccine are poor and highlighted the work of moral theologians and other pro-life scholars who agree.

Comments / 21

Community Policy