Obama Biodefense Appointee Says COVID Boosters Currently Not Necessary for General Population

President Joe Biden addressed the nation stating that beginning in September, a booster shot would be offered to the most vulnerable vaccinated segment of the population amid the delta variant surge. Dr. Daniel Fagbuyi, a former Obama administration public health and biodefense appointee, joined Cheddar to discuss his position on a third Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose and noted that he believes booster shots for the general population is premature. "We look at everything, we worry about hospitalization and ICU stay; meaning I’m putting a tube down your throat in my emergency department or having to admit you to the ICU and god forbid death. Those didn’t happen yet," he said.