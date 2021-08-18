Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Obama Biodefense Appointee Says COVID Boosters Currently Not Necessary for General Population

By Cheddar
Posted by 
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9hiW_0bVfiMjo00

President Joe Biden addressed the nation stating that beginning in September, a booster shot would be offered to the most vulnerable vaccinated segment of the population amid the delta variant surge. Dr. Daniel Fagbuyi, a former Obama administration public health and biodefense appointee, joined Cheddar to discuss his position on a third Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose and noted that he believes booster shots for the general population is premature. "We look at everything, we worry about hospitalization and ICU stay; meaning I’m putting a tube down your throat in my emergency department or having to admit you to the ICU and god forbid death. Those didn’t happen yet," he said.

Comments / 0

Cheddar News

Cheddar News

35
Followers
117
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodefense#Covid#General Population#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Economycheddar.com

How to Plan For Retirement When Quitting Your Job

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs, leading to a phenomenon known as "The Great Resignation." Ty J. Young, a wealth management expert, says people are forgetting to take their retirement plans into account when switching careers. He gives advice on what to do with your 401k plan and how to maximize your investment strategy.
Real Estatecheddar.com

Is the Housing Boom Coming to an End? How to Act Fast When Buying a Home

On this episode of 'Your Future Home': Host of 'Beyond the Block' discusses the second season of Tastemade and Realtor.com's award-winning series 'Beyond the Block.' Co-Founder of UrbanDigs breaks down if the housing boom is finally coming to an end. Cheddar breaks down four ways to act fast when you find a home you love.
Presidential Electionviralhatch.com

GOP congressman claims President Biden is “mentally unstable,” wants to indict First Lady Jill Biden

N the last presidential election, many Republicans said that Joe Biden should not be president because of his age and that he could end up a victim of dementia if he keeps going. North Carolina Republican Representative Madison Cawthor said Joe Biden was not mentally stable and publicly attacked the president’s wife, saying she was cruel to her husband.
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
U.S. Politicsleedaily.com

Biden Administration To Announce Most Americans Will Need Corona Virus Booster

With various new variants of the coronavirus emerging, there is still so much we do not know about the efficacy of vaccines, their longevity, and the duration of protection. Scientists and researchers are actively looking into the possibility of booster shots. With the US being one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, the Biden Administration is set to Announce that most Americans will need Corona Virus Booster.
Public Healthwosu.org

How Long Will COVID Vaccine Boosters Be Necessary?

State health leaders are preparing to offer booster shots to healthy Ohioans who are eight months out from their last Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose. That has some people asking if COVID vaccine booster shots will become permanent. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said booster shots...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Will 9 moderate House Dems derail Biden's domestic agenda?

It's Political Science 101: in the United States, the more political capital a president has, the more likely he/she is to win important fights. And as a Democratic-led Congress looks ahead to the fall, and President Joe Biden's domestic agenda hangs in the balance, the New York Times reports that the White House is running low on political capital at an inopportune time.
New York City, NYNewsday

Surgeon general defends COVID-19 boosters amid World Health Organization criticism

Providing COVID-19 booster shots to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens is an important effort to stay ahead of the virus, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday. Murthy defended the Biden administration’s plan, which has been criticized by the World Health Organization. The WHO said the vaccines should be prioritized for people around the globe — especially in developing countries — who have not yet received one shot.
HealthPosted by
Axios

Surgeon general says boosters won't interfere with global vaccination effort

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the United States can administer COVID-19 booster shots to Americans while still assisting in the global vaccination effort. Why it matters: Administering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to Americans while many countries struggle with vaccine shortages poses ethical...
Pharmaceuticalscaliforniahealthline.org

‘We Sent a Terrible Message’: Scientists Say Biden Jumped the Gun With Vaccine Booster Plan

The Biden administration’s plans to make covid-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community. As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say.
Public HealthWHEC TV-10

CDC Director says yearly COVID booster shots may not be necessary

(WHEC/CNBC) — President Joe Biden Wednesday announced plans to start rolling out third-dose booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but COVID-19 booster shots may not become an annual treatment. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that the third shot may sufficiently...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed -WHO director-general

BUDAPEST, Aug 23 (Reuters) - WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that COVID-19 booster shots should be delayed as priority should be given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only 1% or 2% of the population has been inoculated. If vaccination rates are not raised globally, stronger...
U.S. Politicsabc17news.com

As the government talks about vaccine boosters, it’s time to cover the endemic reality of Covid

A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. As US government officials prepare to brief the public about Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, there is an emerging consensus coming from influential corners of the national news media: people should anticipate that Covid-19 is here to stay. It’s time to adjust expectations accordingly.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

The Biden Administration May Recommend COVID Boosters After 8 Months

Fully vaccinated Americans could be rolling up their sleeves for another dose of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as next month. The Biden administration is close to advising fully vaccinated Americans get COVID-19 booster shots eight months after their last vaccine. A source familiar with the discussions among administration health experts said this recommendation could come as soon as this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy