Survey By Groupon And The National Black Chamber Of Commerce Shows Strong Support For Black-owned Businesses
A survey of more than 500 Black-owned businesses by Groupon and the National Black Chamber of Commerce shows strong support for Black businesses, but more needs to be done. The survey polled the Black-owned businesses to understand better how consumers’ shopping habits have changed since last summer’s Black Lives Matter and racial equity movements. According to the survey’s findings, consumers are spending more at Black-owned businesses, but challenges remain.www.blackenterprise.com
