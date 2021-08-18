Survey By Groupon And The National Black Chamber Of Commerce Shows Strong Support For Black-owned Businesses

After more than a year of struggles for small businesses, especially those owned by Black entrepreneurs, Facebook is holding a virtual conference called the #BuyBlack Summit on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Rachael Hawk, the small business marketing manager for the social media giant, talked to Cheddar about what's in store for participants in the three-hour event. "The programming is packed with a bunch of information that will help enable Black businesses to drive more sales, which is especially important ahead of the holiday season," she said.