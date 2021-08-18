Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaumont, TX

Largest legendary steam locomotive 'Big Boy' arrives in Beaumont

Posted by 
12NewsNow
12NewsNow
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4GLf_0bVfhoDp00

The largest steam locomotive in the world is making it's way across Texas and arrived in Beaumont, Wednesday evening.

‘Big Boy' was one of 25 trains built back in the 1940s exclusively for the Union Pacific Railroad and is the only one still operating. The locomotive is 17 feet tall, 133 feet long and weighs nearly 1.2 million pounds.

The legendary locomotive arrived in Beaumont, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 near Interstate 10 and Hollywood at 3:15 p.m. and will stay night there overnight.

The Orange community should be able to see Big Boy pass at Holly Lane crossing along South Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The locomotive pulled into Houston, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 around 5 p.m.

Big Boy no. 4014 departed Cheyenne, Wyoming on  Aug. 5, 2021. The locomotive is traveling through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

Also on 12NewsNow.com ...

Comments / 0

12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Traffic
State
Kansas State
City
Houston, TX
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Beaumont, TX
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Boy#Steam Locomotive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy