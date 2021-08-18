Largest legendary steam locomotive 'Big Boy' arrives in Beaumont

The largest steam locomotive in the world is making it's way across Texas and arrived in Beaumont, Wednesday evening.

‘Big Boy' was one of 25 trains built back in the 1940s exclusively for the Union Pacific Railroad and is the only one still operating. The locomotive is 17 feet tall, 133 feet long and weighs nearly 1.2 million pounds.

The legendary locomotive arrived in Beaumont, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 near Interstate 10 and Hollywood at 3:15 p.m. and will stay night there overnight.

The Orange community should be able to see Big Boy pass at Holly Lane crossing along South Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The locomotive pulled into Houston, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 around 5 p.m.

Big Boy no. 4014 departed Cheyenne, Wyoming on Aug. 5, 2021. The locomotive is traveling through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

