Beverly Hills, CA

Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge Pay $17 Million for Bauhaus-Inspired Beverly Hills Mansion

By James McClain
Dirt
Dirt
 5 days ago

Contractors around L.A. can finally breathe a sigh of relief — after months of renovations and delays, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge have finally moved into their new Los Angeles home. The sleek and chic property is worthy of any A-lister, naturally, and lies tucked away in the mountains above Beverly Hills, on a particularly desirable cul-de-sac sometimes known as L.A.’s “Music Row” because many of the homes are occupied by famous musicians. Just two doors away from the couple’s new digs are two $10 million+ homes owned by Rihanna ; also on the same street are Sir Paul McCartney’s longtime L.A. estate and a mansion recently leased to Madonna , and previously occupied by Mariah Carey.

Richie and Grainge actually bought the house way back in April, paying a whopping $17 million, but the Hollywood scions elected to put some custom touches on the place before moving in. Records reveal they must have wanted the house pretty badly — they paid a full $500,000 over the asking price and $12 million more than it last fetched in 2018, when it sold for about $5 million to a local group of investors. At that time, the 1962 structure — a modernist mecca designed by L.A. architect Charles G. Kanner — was in need of major updating. It certainly got that and more, and the contemporary extravaganza now spans more than 8,000 square feet of living space.

Richie, 22, is the youngest daughter of Lionel Richie and goddaughter of the late Michael Jackson. In recent years, she’s become an influencer, scoring lucrative brand campaigns with the likes of Adidas, Coca-Cola and Tommy Hilfiger, though she’s probably still best known for her relationship with Scott Disick of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fame.

Grainge, 28, is the only son of music mega-mogul Lucian Grainge, the so-called “most powerful man in the industry” who’s been chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group for over a decade. The younger Grainge is also founder of indie record label 10k Projects, which has gained notice in recent years for its association with hip-hop acts like Tekashi69 and Trippie Redd.

Jeff Kohl of The Agency jointly listed the property with Ernie Carswell and Christopher Pickett of Douglas Elliman; David Findley of The Agency and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland repped the buyers.

