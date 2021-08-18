Cancel
Georgia coronavirus surge leads to new local restrictions

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ga. – Georgia’s surging coronavirus caseload is prompting new local restrictions amid ongoing opposition to mask and vaccine mandates by the governor. The city of Decatur next to Atlanta began requiring masks inside grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses in the city on Tuesday. Decatur’s ordinance does allow businesses to opt out of the requirement, but only if they post a sign at each public entrance saying they do not adhere to it.

