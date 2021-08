The Delta variant and supply chain issues are having an impact on consumer activity. Retail sales were $617.7 billion in July, marking a decline of 1.1% since June, according to a monthly report from the US Census Bureau. (Sales were up 15.8% compared to July 2020.) Sales were lower than estimates of a 0.3% decline expected from Dow Jones. Clothing and accessories sales were up 43.4% from July 2020, with food services and drinking up 38.4%. In June, consumer spending rose month over month, suggesting that consumers were ready to became less hesitant about spending as the pandemic eased up. The dip in...