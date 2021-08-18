Cancel
Tarentum, PA

DelRosso hosting community health fair in Tarentum

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Posted by 
Valley News Dispatch
Valley News Dispatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPVXT_0bVfgagc00

A community health fair will be held rain or shine Saturday in Tarentum’s Riverview Memorial Park.

The free event featuring businesses from the health, wellness and career fields will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is being hosted by state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso, R-Oakmont.

Lewis DelRosso, previously an Oakmont councilwoman, was elected in November, unseating longtime incumbent Frank Dermody in the 33rd state House District.

The district includes Brackenridge, Cheswick, East Deer, Frazer, Harmar, Indiana Township, Oakmont, Springdale, Springdale Township, Tarentum, Arnold, New Kensington and parts of Harrison and Plum.

“I am so excited to be able to hold this event for the people who elected me to represent them,” Lewis DelRosso said. “This feels like a great way to give back to them and support the needs of my constituents.”

The event will feature health and wellness information and screenings, information on state and county services and programs, and apprenticeship and career opportunities.

Kids are encouraged to bring their bicycles to practice their safety skills on an obstacle course.

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh will be handing out free helmets.

Several demonstrations will take place throughout the day.

“I want to thank all businesses who are joining us for this event,” Lewis DelRosso said.

Although the fair is expected to be held rain or shine, in case of extreme weather, those interested in attending are advised to check Lewis DelRosso’s Facebook page for updates.

