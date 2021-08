The Minnesota State Fair isn't mandating proof of vaccination for visitors, but other Twin Cities hospitality businesses are doing so.Driving the news: First Avenue, The Ordway and the Basilica Block Party have announced this month they are requiring either proof of full vaccination or proof a negative COVID test.New plant-based Minneapolis restaurant Hark! Cafe is also requiring that indoor diners prove they've gotten vaccinated or a negative test.The intrigue: Pro football teams are also following suit.The Las Vegas Raiders became the first NFL team to mandate a vaccine for fans at their home games. Fans who get a dose at the gate will be allowed in, but must wear a mask.The New Orleans Saints are also requiring a vaccine or negative test.Will the Minnesota Vikings implement a similar policy for their first regular home game on Sept. 26?"We'll keep monitoring the COVID situation in Minnesota and discussing a number of options over the next few weeks," said team spokesperson Jeff Anderson.