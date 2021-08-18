PBTISD bringing in portable bleachers after Eagle Stadium deemed unsafe for fans

UPDATE: Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD has announced that home games for the Pecos High School football team will be played at Rotary Field.

The district will be bringing in portable bleachers in place of Eagle Stadium after it was deemed unsafe for fans.

These temporary bleachers will be placed behind the endzone areas of the stadium and will seat up to 1,000 fans on each side for a total of 2,000 fans.

The first home game will be played on September 17. Tickets will be available soon on PecosEagles.com .

Eagle Stadium in Pecos will be needing some major upgrades according to a recent assessment.

The assessment, done by Ponce-Fuess Engineering, shows the stadium is seeing major corrosion to the steel framing as well as cracking and spalling of the concrete.

These issues mean the 47-year-old stadium is no longer safe to hold fans.

The Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD Board of Trustees had the assessment done after setting aside funds and will be meeting with the town building inspector later on for guidance on what to do.

High school football is just around the corner across Texas, and the district says it is working on options for the upcoming season.