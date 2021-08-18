Community House renovations include new office space, apartments
Renovations at the 104-year-old Community House in Manhattan are now finalized, bringing new life to the historic downtown facility. The building, which has been partially occupied since the early summer now is 93 percent occupied. Mayor Wynn Butler says the developer, Ben Burton of Switchgrass Development, has done a nice job of keeping the building’s historic integrity with modernized space for mixed use purposes.1350kman.com
Comments / 0