Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

5 BIG Features Coming to Disney Genie

By Jenna Saxton
allears.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has been sharing tons of details about the new planning app coming to the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps this fall — Disney Genie. The new tool will bring together 60 years of expertise and help guests maximize their time in the parks by providing them with a personalized schedule, suggested dining options, and more. And, with so many new features to learn about, we’re covering the little details that you may have missed but will make a BIG difference during your trip!

allears.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#The Parks Disney Genie#Imagineers#Fastpasses#Maxpass#Fastpass#Disney News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Is Disney Pushing Out Guests in Their Golden Years with Tech-Heavy Experiences?

As someone in their mid-thirties, I have grown up in the thick of evolving technology. The concept of there always being a new development, capability or update isn't foreign to me, nor will it ever be to my children and those of the next generations. As the Disney parks have incorporated more technology into their experiences, we have quickly picked up the ins and outs of new systems to get what we want faster using our home computers and smartphones. But as Disney parks transition from these being optional processes to being a procedure required to access new attractions and experiences, I can't help but wonder if they are leaving guests in their golden years behind.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
RestaurantsTheme Park Insider

One of Disney Fans' Favorite Restaurants to Reopen Soon

July 27, 2021, 1:26 PM · Columbia Harbour House returns August 5 at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. The popular Liberty Square seafood restaurant has been closed since Disney World reopened last summer. Columbia Harbour House consistently ranks as one of the top counter service restaurants at the Walt Disney...
Apparelallears.net

PHOTOS: The Newest Disney World Jewelry is Based on an Iconic Ride!

The Haunted Mansion in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is a classic Disney ride full of fun and 999 happy haunts!. Today, we spotted a new merch collection that celebrates this beloved Disney ride!. If you stop by Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort, you’ll find a new collaboration from the...
Travelyourmileagemayvary.net

Walt Disney World, Disneyland Will Again Require Mask Use Throughout Parks

The delta variant of COVID seems to be taking over the entire country and the CDC recently updated its recommendations, asking people to again start wearing masks indoors due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the USA. Florida in particular is currently one of the hottest hot spots in...
California Stateallears.net

Why Disney California Adventure Failed

Disneyland Resort is comprised of two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Disneyland Park, of course, is the original Disney theme park, which opened in 1955. It would take over 45 years before the resort opened its second park, California Adventure. The road to get to...
Beauty & Fashionallears.net

The Stitch Crashes Sleeping Beauty Collection is Heading to Disney World!

If you’ve been following the release of the Stitch Crashes Disney Collection, you’ll want to mark your calendars for this news!. Each month this year, a new Stitch Crashes Disney series has dropped. The designs are all inspired by classic Disney films, so we’ve gotten to see Stitch covered in spaghetti, crawling with bugs, and giving his best wooden puppet impression, among other adventures!
TravelNew York Post

‘Disney Genie’ to replace previous Disney World pass systems

Disney is introducing a whole new world of logistical coordination. Disney Parks announced in a Wednesday blog post that Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort will be retiring its free FastPass, FastPass+ and MaxPass reservation services this fall and replacing them with a new service called “Disney Genie” and a paid version called “Disney Genie+.”
Lifestylebestproducts.com

20 Magical Disney Gifts to Give the Happiest Recipient on Earth

Nothing says "you've got a friend in me" quite like a thoughtful gift, and presents inspired by the most magical place on earth — yes, we're talking about Disney World — are ones that keep on giving year after year. To help you with your search, we've compiled some of...
Cell Phonesallears.net

Disney Shares More Details on Genie Planning App

Remember that Disney parks planning app called the Disney Genie?. Probably not, because the app was announced at the 2019 D23 Expo and then nothing really happened. We did get a preview of the app last year and saw how it should help guests plan their day at a Disney park, but we had no information on when it would be launching…until now!
LifestyleInside the Magic

Complimentary MagicBands Coming to ONE Disney Hotel Experience

If you are a fan of Star Wars, today’s news about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel must have you ready to be sent off to a galaxy far, far away!. From pricing to mock itineraries, there has been a ton of information released that tells Guests what they will need to bring, how to dress, and even how the arrival process will work when Guests board the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for their two-night stay and adventure. To take a look at the first official commercial for the Resort experience, click here.
Cell Phoneskennythepirate.com

Disney Genie Brings Changes to the Disability Access System

Disney Genie+, the fastpass replacement system announced today, brings with it some changes to the Disability Access System (DAS). Read on for details. This afternoon, Disney Parks Blog announced a new fastpass replacement system for both Disneyland and Disney World, Disney Genie. Disney Genie Plus will allow guests to book...
Travelwdwmagic.com

Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane FAQ for Walt Disney World

Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane Frequently Asked Questions for Walt Disney World. Learn more about Disney's announcement and launch of Disney Genie. Disney Genie is a new digital service that is part of the My Disney Experience app available at no additional cost. The service is designed to plan your day at the Walt Disney World theme parks, including a personalized itinerary that maps out the entire day based on your preferences. Disney Genie will display current AND forecasted future wait times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy