5 BIG Features Coming to Disney Genie
Disney has been sharing tons of details about the new planning app coming to the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps this fall — Disney Genie. The new tool will bring together 60 years of expertise and help guests maximize their time in the parks by providing them with a personalized schedule, suggested dining options, and more. And, with so many new features to learn about, we’re covering the little details that you may have missed but will make a BIG difference during your trip!allears.net
Comments / 0