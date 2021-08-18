Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania may use taxpayer dollars for major golf events

By Associated Press
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG — Pennsylvania officials have held out the potential for taxpayer-paid subsidies to help entice the U.S. Golf Association to bring more Opens and elite amateur events to two courses in the state, a news organization reported. The USGA last week announced that it will bring nine more Opens for...

