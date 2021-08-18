Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 15:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY THROUGH 430 PM MDT At 358 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tinnie, or 29 miles east of Ruidoso, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tinnie and Sunset. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0