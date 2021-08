Stamps Host Alouettes For Friday Night Football

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In just over a week, we’ll have our first high school football games kick off across the state, one of those teams being Alabama Christian Academy. The Eagles will open the season next Thursday after finishing 2020 at 10-3. That included a perfect 7-0 record in league play. In fact, ACA rattled off eight straight wins before falling to Montgomery Academy in a non-region game last October. Their season came to a close after losing to American Christian Academy 38-7 in the state quarterfinals.