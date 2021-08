Look, no one wants to wear a mask. It totally screws up your makeup, gives you maskne, reminds you how unpleasant your breath smells after eating a burger with onions, and it hurts your ears. The only good thing about a mask is that it makes everyone look super sexy. Well, that and the fact that it protects you and everyone around you from contracting COVID-19. No one wants to wear a mask. We all agree on that, but El Paso City and County officials are working together to put a mask mandate back into place and they're going to sue Texas Governor Greg Abbott to do it.