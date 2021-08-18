Adeline C. (Carroll) Koons
Adeline C. Koons, 97, formerly of Hummelstown passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at The Middletown. Born December 21, 1923 in Hummelstown, she was a daughter of the late Roger and Bertha (Miller) Carroll and widow of Russell S. Koons since September 1997. She was also preceded in death by siblings Harry Carroll, William Carroll, Alma Carroll, Ethel Stare, Bertha Smith, Caroline Kauter, Kathryn Lyter, Jane Alwine, and Roger Carroll and a great grandson.news.thesunontheweb.com
Comments / 0