Teach the children well? Not quite

Re “Parents, board face off on masking, critical race theory” (Aug. 3):. As a parent, psychologist, and someone who lives in the district. I was disturbed by Mr. Allen’s review of the Norco/Corona school board meeting. For one, I am against both having our “children” mask as the 12 national studies from last year do not support masks as being affective and I feel the critical race theory will cause more harm than good. That being said, I was very upset to read an adult and “professional columnist” make fun of a minor/child for speaking up at the meeting. The “columnist” has no idea of what that child went through to be there, the emotions, the thoughts, or the impact on that child’s mental health. I’m sorry, as an adult and a “professional columnist” you should know better. This highlights for me the decline in any respect for any form of media reporting. Whatever happened to reporting the straight facts versus making things an “exciting news store” or your own “political agenda”. So much in the media, TV news, and the paper is so skewed by the person, the network, or other influencers that nothing can be trusted. It is so sad, disappointing, upsetting, and makes any educated person so distrustful of the media in any form.