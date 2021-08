On ALL sides realize both got what was intended by the parties involved and while people on both sides may have thoughts/beliefs/delusions about how it might have turned out in the future I would guess the guys actually signing the agreement were about the NOW with probably just a passing thought to the future. Bottom line is ND wanted football independence and a stable conference home for all its other sports. It got that. The ACC needed additional juice for network and TV negotiations and it got that. I doubt anyone necessarily believed the GOR and agreement would run to term given the unstable collegiate landscape. However, the fact ND is locked in on the agreement as far as if it chooses to join a conference also gives both parties something else they desired. For the ACC it is the chance that ND could be a long term member. For ND, it is a leverage tool to fend off unwanted suitors OR get a higher price.. This is business, plain and simple, on all sides.