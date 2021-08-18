Jennifer Aniston's Relationship History Includes 3 Friends Guest Stars
It seems like there’s nothing Jennifer Aniston stans love more than speculating about the actor’s love life. From theorizing about her possible romance with David Schwimmer (false), to hoping she’ll reconcile with Brad Pitt (not gonna happen), to wondering whether she and John Mayer are hanging out again (unlikely), Jennifer Aniston’s relationship history continues to prompt curiosity, even though she’s seemingly been single since 2017. It’s unclear whether Aniston will ever start things up with an old flame, but she did say she’s open to finding love again.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0