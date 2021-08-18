Cancel
Dorothy Mae Sterling

By Editorials
Tecumseh Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorothy Mae Sterling, age 91, of Adrian, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility. She was born on January 7, 1930, in Madison Township to Chris and Rose (Ruihley) Basinger. On March 10, 1947, she married Harvey James Sterling in Angola, Ind. He preceded her in death on January 28, 1981. Dorothy was baptized at the Assembly of God Church in Tecumseh and was a member of the Women’s Club in Adrian. She took care of elderly people after her husband’s death until 1991 when she became disabled.

