Patricia B. Malmquist

A funeral will be held for the late Patricia Brosamer Malmquist, who passed away back on January 14, 2021. Patti was born and raised in Deerfield, Lenawee County, and lived in Tecumseh for 30 years. It will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (Light of Christ Parish) in Deerfield, Mich. on August 28, 2021. Visitation is from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. A Requiem Mass funeral will start at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life luncheon will take place at the SALT Center next door to the church at noon. All who knew Patti are welcome to attend.