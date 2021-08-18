Arthur Frederick Krieg
Arthur Frederick Krieg, 90, of Hershey, died of Covid on July 30, 2021. He was born in 1930 to the late Edwin and. Arthur graduated with honors from Yale University and Tufts Medical School. He served in Alaska with the Air Force during the Cuban missile crisis. He moved to Hershey in 1968, joining the faculty of the newly established Penn State College of Medicine, and establishing the division of Clinical Pathology. He enjoyed a successful academic career, gaining national and international recognition for his pioneering work on automating blood testing and establishing best practices for clinical laboratories. Following his retirement, he found a new purpose in teaching and mentoring medical students, who voted him “Outstanding Professor” several times.news.thesunontheweb.com
