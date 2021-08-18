Col (Ret) Allan Ralph Durning, Jr.
Allan Ralph Durning, Jr., 85, of Hummelstown and formerly of Jamaica Plain, MA died on Wednesday August 12, 2021 at the Middletown Home. He was born in Jamaica Plain, MA April 8, 1936 to A. Ralph and Lillian Durning, a graduate of Jamaica Plain High School, Northeastern University, Boston, MA with a BA in Accounting and Denver University, Denver, CO with an MBA and was a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Pennsylvania.news.thesunontheweb.com
