Climbing season

New Hampshire, Upper Connecticut River Valley/Lake Sunapee,. Registration is required for this activity. Are you brand new to climbing or are you looking to make the transition from the gym to crag? This course is designed for those who are new to the sport of climbing as well as those looking to transition from climbing indoors at the gym to outside on real rock. The flow of the day will combine actual climbing mixed in with review of different techniques and skills needed in the outdoor environment to manage risk and maximize your climbing experience. This course will be split into 2 levels. LEVEL 1 (Beginner) We will cover the fundamentals of outdoor climbing and participants will learn the skills necessary to pass a belay test at an indoor gym. For this basic rock climbing course you need no previous experience or equipment. The AMC will provide all necessary climbing gear including harness, helmet, belay device, and shoes. Skills Covered: -Understanding personal climbing gear -Climbing commands and terminology -Learn how to belay a climber -Learn basic climbing technique -Crag ethics and safety -Climbing on Top Rope LEVEL 2 (Gym climbing experience) We will cover the fundamental difference between gym climbing and outdoor climbing. For this level you need no previous outdoor experience. Students in level 2 will be expected to know how to belay, lower a climber and will have their own personal gear: harness, helmet, belay device, and shoes. Skills Covered: -Understanding climbing gear needed for top rope climbing outdoors -Climbing commands and terminology for the outdoors -Learn common climbing knots -Overview of setting up a top-rope -Learn climbing technique -Crag ethics and safety.