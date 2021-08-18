Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Climbing season

By B777Fr8Dog Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly/August. I wouldn't even consider an outdoor workout in Jan/Feb. ** -- HokieNoVA 08/18/2021 11:54PM. visually the Fall/Winter... tho', warm muscles=long muscles=length=safe. -- bourbonstreet 08/18/2021 6:04PM. Here? I barely want to walk to and from my car this time of year. ** -- reestuart 08/18/2021 5:49PM. Yeah. I think they're...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
WorkoutsClimbing

Climbing For Every Body

This article first appeared in the fall edition of Gym Climber. Pick up your free copy at a climbing gym near you. Walking into the gym, I was nervous. I didn’t really know what to expect. The previous night I had spent an hour on the internet researching the question, “Can a big person climb?” I was weighing in at 300 pounds. I wore a size 46 pant. I didn’t look like any of the climbers I had seen up to this point. While I found some discussion, the advice varied, and I couldn’t shake the thought that the people writing in might be lighter and more able than I was.
Workouts6abc

Climb to new heights of adventure at Island Rock climbing gym

PLAINVIEW, New York -- Whether it is your first time facing a climb or learning a new course, Island Rock invites everyone to break a sweat while climbing to new heights. "Climbing is like 80 percent mental," said Ethan Paris, a climber. "It doesn't really matter your physical strength or physical capabilities, everyone has different styles that they are good at. It's just about starting, and once you start, then like it's up from there."
LifestyleClimbing

The Worst Climbing Gear Ever Invented Is …

This article is free and first appeared in Rock and Ice. Get a $2 a month Climbing membership and you can access all of Rock and Ice online, and receive a print subscription to Climbing, which includes our annual edition of Ascent, the leading climbing journal published since 1967. Since...
Kidsphillyfunguide.com

Kids Climb Free at The Cliffs!

Join us for our bi-annual Kids Climb Free Day at The Cliffs at Callowhill! The Cliffs youth coaches will lead kiddos through activities, games, aerial challenges, and of course, rock climbing!. No experience is necessary and all gear is provided. This event is for children ages 4-14.*. SIGN UP. *Kids...
Sportsoutdoors.org

Evening Top Rope Rock Climbing

Registration is required for this activity. Contact leader for location (Email link below). Top rope climbing starts about 5pm; until dusk. Climbers are asked to bring their own Top Rope set-up and set up with our clubs best practice procedures. If unfamiliar with our set ups, contact the leaders for that day. All participants must bring their own harness, helmet, shoes, belay device and carabiners (helmets required). Participation, equipment, and top rope set-ups subject to review and approval by leaders. First-time climbers with CT-AMC need to contact leader. Notification of cancellation due to weather will be posted on the CT AMC Climbing/Mountaineering Facebook group.
RelationshipsClimbing

How Climbing Helped Heal a Family

This article first appeared in the fall edition of Gym Climber. Pick up your free copy at a climbing gym near you. My wife and I had just moved to Logan, in northern Utah, where I would begin my training as a music therapist. To help make ends meet, I worked Monday through Saturday as a recreation therapy aide in a skilled nursing facility. Every day I pushed residents in their wheelchairs down the hall to the auditorium, where we would do arts and crafts, have a “dance,” watch movies, or engage in some other activity. I often led the activities by myself, and I built up quite a reputation as an entertainer and charmer among all the octogenarians. We had activities two times a day and at least one activity per month focused on learning something new.This week I was excited. I was going to give a slide show about my climbing adventures and teach them about rock climbing. I had a few stories about my toughest climbs, and one really good tale about a close call and a dramatic fall. To the residents of this facility, I would look very heroic by the end of my presentation.
Lifestylegymclimber.com

Celebrate Global Climbing Day

Global Climbing Day is this coming Saturday, August 21. Over 140 US-based gyms, and nearly 200 globally, are participating. Celebrate at your local gym, or with friends at your favorite crag. More info here.
WorldPosted by
Vice

World’s Quickest Roller Coaster Suspended Because Riders Keep Breaking Their Bones

The quickest roller coaster in the world has been suspended until further notice, after multiple customers reported broken bones from the ride. Since December, at least six riders sustained bone fractures after riding “Do-Dodonpa,” a roller coaster that goes at “super death” speed in the country’s popular Fuji-Q Highland Park, the park’s operator said. Four of them said they broke their neck or back, a spokesperson for the park told VICE World News.
Yogafragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: August 23 - August 29

There are a few things we can ask ourselves with this past weekend's full moon and the transgression of the Sun into the Virgo atmosphere. First, as the word full moon indicates, what kinds of fullness are we experiencing? Ideally, it was a creative and romantic connection that we felt abundantly. The full moon represents standing on the top of a hill and figuring out what we see coming, and what we can take with us while descending into the valley again. This week we are looking at the wonderfully fresh approaches by Commodity.
Posted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ Renovations Update: Waldrop Before & After Pics

A Sweet Home Sextuplets renovation updates including before and after pictures were dropped on Instagram by Courtney Waldrop yesterday. Those who follow the Waldrops on Instagram know they’ve been doing all sorts of renovations to the Sweet Home Sextuplets house. Over the weekend, Courtney decided to treat fans to a little update. The update came complete with a series of before and after pictures of the progress. Likewise, she included a bit of a backstory in the caption for those who are interested.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Intro to Outdoor Rock Climbing

New Hampshire, Upper Connecticut River Valley/Lake Sunapee,. Registration is required for this activity. Are you brand new to climbing or are you looking to make the transition from the gym to crag? This course is designed for those who are new to the sport of climbing as well as those looking to transition from climbing indoors at the gym to outside on real rock. The flow of the day will combine actual climbing mixed in with review of different techniques and skills needed in the outdoor environment to manage risk and maximize your climbing experience. This course will be split into 2 levels. LEVEL 1 (Beginner) We will cover the fundamentals of outdoor climbing and participants will learn the skills necessary to pass a belay test at an indoor gym. For this basic rock climbing course you need no previous experience or equipment. The AMC will provide all necessary climbing gear including harness, helmet, belay device, and shoes. Skills Covered: -Understanding personal climbing gear -Climbing commands and terminology -Learn how to belay a climber -Learn basic climbing technique -Crag ethics and safety -Climbing on Top Rope LEVEL 2 (Gym climbing experience) We will cover the fundamental difference between gym climbing and outdoor climbing. For this level you need no previous outdoor experience. Students in level 2 will be expected to know how to belay, lower a climber and will have their own personal gear: harness, helmet, belay device, and shoes. Skills Covered: -Understanding climbing gear needed for top rope climbing outdoors -Climbing commands and terminology for the outdoors -Learn common climbing knots -Overview of setting up a top-rope -Learn climbing technique -Crag ethics and safety.
Photographynationalgeographic.com

Meet the photographer climbing to new heights

Join National Geographic adventure photographer Irene Yee on assignment in Oregon’s iconic Smith Rock State Park. The skill, precision, and endurance required to scale epic walls of rock in harsh conditions is extraordinary. Now imagine taking world-class photographs along the way. For National Geographic adventure photographer and rock climber Irene Yee (pronouns: she/her) it’s a way of life.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Pierre St-Jean

Climbing Classes at Uptown Climbing, Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA - Climbing is an excellent way to get in shape, increase strength and stamina, meet new people, and make new friends. Join Uptown Climbing course at Baton Rouge if you want to learn the fundamentals of rope work and belaying, boulder confidently in the center, progress into lead climbing, or brush up on your skills and techniques.
Sportssportswar.com

Ditto....two very clever guys. Or is it Wild and Crazy Guys??

It just occurred to me that a whole lot of social security recipients have -- Coach McGuirk 08/23/2021 12:26PM. No one over 55 at the time the rules change will ever get shut out ** -- 133743Hokie 08/23/2021 2:16PM. Just to 55. And there's no guarantee they won't change the...
Basketballsportswar.com

Mother knew best

She saw that our program was flailing at the time and he was her “giving tree”. She got him out of here and into a program where he could grow and his talent flourish and be on display when the NBA came calling. In hindsight, her vision was 20-20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy