Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Japanese GP canceled because of coronavirus pandemic

sheltonherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — This year's Japanese Grand Prix was canceled following discussions between the government and race promoters, Formula One organizers said Wednesday. The race in Suzuka had been scheduled for Oct. 10, between the events in Turkey and the United States. “The decision has been taken by the Japanese...

www.sheltonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Orlovsky
Person
Randy Edsall
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Esteban Ocon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Japanese#Ap#Suzuka#F1#Australian#Chinese#Uconn#French#Hungarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news – live: New Zealand enters lockdown as 10 cases found and Japanese Grand Prix cancelled

New Zealand has awoken to its first coronavirus lockdown in six months, with an initially solitary Delta variant case having now risen to 10 known infections and Jacinda Ardern’s government “absolutely anticipating more”. It came as the Japanese Grand Prix in October was shelved for the second successive year due to “ongoing complexities” as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, following talks between F1 and Tokyo.And as infections continue to soar in Southeast Asia, the Red Cross warned that the region needs more help securing vaccines, while the World Health Organisation sounded the alarm over the supply of fake...
Motorsportswtaq.com

Motor racing-Japanese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for 2021

(Reuters) -The 2021 Japanese Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second successive year, race organisers said on Wednesday. The cancellation of the race, scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 8-10 at the Suzuka circuit, follows the abandonment of Singapore’s Oct. 1-3 night race.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

The race was due to take place on 10 October, as the third leg of a triple header after Russia and Turkey. A decision on whether or not the race would go ahead was expected in August after all parties were able to review how the Olympic Games unfolded in Tokyo.
MotorsportsPosted by
Reuters

Japanese F1 race cancelled for second year in a row

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Japanese Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second year in a row, race organisers said on Wednesday. The race was scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 8-10 at the Suzuka circuit and the cancellation follows the abandonment of Singapore's Oct. 1-3 night race.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

MotoGP calendar revised again as Malaysian GP cancelled

Despite the rollout of vaccines to combat COVID-19 in 2021, the MotoGP calendar has still been heavily affected by the pandemic owing to fresh outbreaks and changing travel restrictions. All but one flyaway race has already been cancelled for 2021, with the Japanese, Australian and Thailand races scrubbed from the...
Daily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Netflix's Drive to Survive Season 3: 5 Things It Nailed (& 5 Things It Missed)

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsports with high speed, high stakes racing, around each corner. The quest to become the greatest has led to drivers to become more than just racing drivers, but heroes in the eyes of children, and their countries. The sport turned into a religion, taking life, one corner at a time. Enriched with long history and passionate fanbases, Formula 1 is one of the most watched and most popular sports ever, so the fans' hunger for maximum content makes sense. Not shy of drama, with the world titles for best driver and team on the line, and the dominant Mercedes team, fans were excited when Netflix announced a documentary series focusing on the season at hand. The first and second seasons of Formula 1: Drive to Survive were some of the best and most insightful series ever made. Season three however, was far from it. While it exceeded expectations in many areas, it lacked what was necessary in some.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

“We Really Don’t Want to Fight With You”: United Airlines Flight Attendant Tells Passengers During Face Mask Speech

A United Airlines flight attendant has apparently been caught on video telling passengers that she “really doesn’t want to fight” them over the federal face mask mandate that requires all passengers aged two and over to wear a face mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking or classed as exempt due to a medical reason.
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy