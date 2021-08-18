Japanese GP canceled because of coronavirus pandemic

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsports with high speed, high stakes racing, around each corner. The quest to become the greatest has led to drivers to become more than just racing drivers, but heroes in the eyes of children, and their countries. The sport turned into a religion, taking life, one corner at a time. Enriched with long history and passionate fanbases, Formula 1 is one of the most watched and most popular sports ever, so the fans' hunger for maximum content makes sense. Not shy of drama, with the world titles for best driver and team on the line, and the dominant Mercedes team, fans were excited when Netflix announced a documentary series focusing on the season at hand. The first and second seasons of Formula 1: Drive to Survive were some of the best and most insightful series ever made. Season three however, was far from it. While it exceeded expectations in many areas, it lacked what was necessary in some.