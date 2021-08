The telematics company Lytx introduced on Tuesday its partnership ecosystem, the Lytx Integration Network, to democratize data and analytics for its customers. “What is required for us to get that data and create safety systems is a lot of contextual information that’s valuable for other third parties. We have created this technology stack that does a great job delivering our products,” said Frank Schneider, director of strategic partnership and integrations at Lytx. “In the past, we haven’t been so great about being able to allow our customers to leverage that data in ways that will benefit them directly.”